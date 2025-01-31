Pakistan: Amnesty International slams "hasty passage" of PECA Act, demands repeal

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 31 : Amnesty International has slammed the recent The Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act 2025, passed in Pakistan, and has called on the Pakistani authorities for immediately repealing the amendment, and ensuring the right to freedom of expression is upheld in the country.

Claiming that the act was "hastily passed", the Amnesty International said that the latest amendment, aiming at criminalizing 'fake and false news' is based on "vague and overbroad provisions" which threatens freedom of expression.

Responding to the PECA Act 2025, Babu Ram Pant, Deputy Regional Director of Campaigns, South Asia, had earlier said that the vague and ambiguous framing of some elements of the offence raises concerns that it can supress "what little is left of the right to online expression" in Pakistan.

"The amendment introduces a criminal offence against those perpetrating so-called 'false and fake information' and imposes a maximum penalty of three years' imprisonment with a fine. The vague and ambiguous framing of some elements of the offense together with a history of the PECA being used to silence dissent raises concerns that this new offence will chill what little is left of the right to online expression in the country," the statement read.

He also highlighted how the Act was presented in the absence of any consultation or debate, and also expands the powers previously available to the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority through the newly created Social Media Regulation and Protection Authority.

Observing that the provisions grant authorities power to block and remove content based on vague criteria, this will result in violating the right to freedom of expression and fail to meet standards of proportionality and necessity under international human rights law.

Amnesty International shared its comments on X.

Earlier on January 30, leading journalistic bodies from around the world have opposed recent amendments to the PECA, which became law after Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari's approval on Wednesday, Dawn reported.

In a statement, the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) said, "The amendments to Pakistan's draconian PECA represent a transparent attempt to further tighten control over digital expression and internet freedom under the guise of curbing misinformation."

The IFJ stressed that the legislation threatens journalists, activists, and the public's right to information, as it extends government jurisdiction online, broadens censorship powers, and imposes penalties for vaguely defined offenses. The organisation urged President Zardari to reject the bill and ensure that the "constitutional right to freedom of expression is upheld."

Media advocacy group, Reporters Without Borders (RSF), has said that censorship and social media blocking in Pakistan indicates a "very disturbing decline in press freedom in the country."

Meanwhile, Media Diversity Institute (MDI) also slammed the government over increased control over the press and internet, stating that it has "resulted in uncertainty, a climate of fear, and discomfort among the masses."

