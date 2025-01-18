Pakistan: Another case from last year's sample takes 2024 tally of polio cases to 73

Sindh [Pakistan], January 18 :Pakistan recorded its 73rd polio case of last year, as a sample collected in December 2024, categorised as part of last year's tally.

The case reported on Thursday, marked the second consecutive day of the new cases. The latest case was confirmed in Thatta, Sindh, and is the first from the area this year, as reported by the Dawn.

The sample was categorised as part of last year's tally due to the virus's three-week incubation period, which can extend further in colder months.

According to the Dawn, the 2024 total now stands at 73 wild polioviruses type 1 (WPV1) cases. The breakdown shows that 27 cases were reported from Balochistan, 22 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 22 from Sindh, and one each from Punjab and Islamabad. This resurgence of the polio virus has raised concerns, as the country continues to battle against the spread of the disease.

Pakistan's polio eradication efforts include regular mass vaccination campaigns, where health workers go door-to-door to vaccinate children. Despite these efforts, the virus remains a serious threat in several regions of the country. The confirmation of new cases highlights the ongoing challenge in eliminating polio, as health officials note that hundreds of samples are tested, but only a small percentage turn out to be positive, the Dawn reported.

Just a day before, Geo News reported that Pakistan had confirmed its 72nd case, a girl from Dera Ismail Khan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with her sample also taken in December 2024. The 71st case was reported in Jacobabad, Sindh, making it clear that polio remains a significant public health issue in the country.

Polio, a crippling and potentially deadly disease, can be prevented through vaccination. Efforts to eradicate the virus in Pakistan remain critical to ensuring the safety and health of future generations.

The Dawn also reported that polio continues to pose a serious health threat in Pakistan, despite ongoing global efforts to eradicate the disease. Several challenges contribute to its persistence, including security issues in certain regions, vaccine hesitancy, and the spread of misinformation, all of which have undermined vaccination campaigns. These obstacles have slowed down the country's progress in eradicating polio.

