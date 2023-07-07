Pakistan: Anti-terrorism court directs Imran Khan to join investigation in May 9 protests cases

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 7 : An anti-terrorism court in Lahore on Friday ordered Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan to join the probe into cases lodged in relation to the violence in the country on May 9.

The cases are connected to the attacks on Jinnah House, Askari Tower, the Shadman Town police station, vandalism at the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) office in Model Town and the setting ablaze of a container when protests broke out in the country after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan's arrest.

On May 9, PTI Chairman Imran Khan was arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on the charges of corruption in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust, which he owns alongside his wife, Bushra Bibi. Following Khan's arrest, his party called for protests, which turned violent in many places.

For the hearing on Friday, Imran Khan appeared in court along with his lawyer Intizar Panjhuta. Lawyer Khawaja Waseem Abbas represented the Punjab government in the court. At the outset of the hearing, Judge Ejaz Ahmed Buttar expressed his displeasure at Imran Khan for not becoming part of the probe in five cases. During the hearing, the judge asked Imran Khan, "Why have you not yet joined the probe?"

Imran Khan said that he was appearing in courts on a daily basis and that's why he was not able to become part of the probe. The judge asked Pakistan's former PM to give a list of dates detailing his court appearances.

In response, PTI chairman said, "I am ready to join the investigation." The judge called the implementation of law "important."

Imran Khan said he will become part of the investigation if investigation authorities visited his Zaman Park residence. After Imran Khan's statement, the judge said, "This is a matter between you and the police which should be discussed and settled mutually."

The government's lawyer had asked Imran Khan to join the investigation at 4 pm today. However, PTI chairman said he was unavailable at that time. The judge said that it would be better if Imran Khan visited the police headquarters to join the probe and asked him to do so by July 14. In addition, the judge extended Imran's interim bail in all five cases until July 21.

Meanwhile, an Islamabad sessions judge exempted Imran Khan from appearing before the court. The judge announced the decision while hearing an appeal filed by Imran Khan challenging the maintainability of the Toshakhana reference.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Humanyun Dilawar presided over the hearing on Friday. During the hearing, PTI chairman's counsel Gohar Ali Khan filed a plea to postpone the hearing till July 10.

However, the lawyer representing the Election Commission of Pakistan accused the petitioner of using delaying tactics. The judge adjourned the hearing till Saturday and asked Pakistan's former PM to appear in court alongside his lawyer Khawaja Haris.

