Pakistan: Anti-terrorism court sends Imran Khan's party leader Yasmin Rashid to jail on 15-day judicial remand

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 27 : An anti-terrorism court in Lahore sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid to jail on 15-day judicial remand in connection with a case related to protests on May 9, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

Yasmin Rashid appeared virtually before the court where the police sought physical remand of the PTI leader. The court dismissed the request of the police and handed over the former provincial health minister to the police on 15-day judicial remand.

The Lahore police had lodged a case against the PTI leader Yasmin Rashid for allegedly setting vehicles on fire on May 9 when PTI chairman Imran Khan was arrested from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC).

On Monday, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore rejected the bail petition of Yasmin Rashid in connection with a case related to arson and speeches against state institutions. A single-member bench of ATC chaired by Admn Judge Abher Gul Khan heard a post-arrest bail plea of Yasmin Rashid, according to ARY News report.

The court noticed that Yasmin Rashid's lawyers were not appearing before the court for arguments. Later, the anti-terrorism court rejected the bail plea of Yasmin Rashid, ARY News reported. In May, Yasmin Rashid was taken into custody under section three of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

Earlier this month, Yasmin Rashid was sent on judicial remand over the Askari Tower attack case by the anti-terrorism court (ATC), ARY News reported. She was presented before the ATC upon completion of physical remand, however, the investigation officer urged the ATC to grant her further physical remand since the investigation into the Askari Tower attack case was not yet completed.

Meanwhile, ATC rejected the plea after reviewing the record and sent Dr Yasmin Rashid to jail on 14-day judicial remand and directed them to present her on June 25, according to the ARY News. Notably, Punjab's interim government challenged Imran Khan party's leader Yasmin Rashid's acquittal in Jinnah House.

On May 9, at least eight people were killed, 290 were injured, and over 1,900 protesters were rounded up across Pakistan when an accountability court in Islamabad handed over the custody of Imran to NAB in connection with the Al Qadir Trust case. The protesters stormed the residence of the corps commander in Lahore and tore down a gate of General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

