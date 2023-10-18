Pakistan army extends "diplomatic, moral and political support" to Palestinians amid Israel-Hamas war

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 18 : Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, Pakistan's top military brass Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday extended "diplomatic, moral and political support of the Pakistani nation" to Palestinians, reported The Express Tribune.

They further expressed deep concern about the latest developments in the Gaza-Israel conflict as human cost has been imposed on innocent civilians due to Israel's attack.

They condemned the attack during the 260th Corps Commanders' Conference held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) Rawalpindi, where, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir extended diplomatic and political support of Pakistan to Palestine.

According to the latest update, the ministry said that 3,478 people have been killed since Israel began bombing the Gaza Strip on October 7, in reaction to a Hamas onslaught in which some 1,400 Israelis have been killed.

According to The Express Tribune, Munir commended the efforts of Palestinians, whom he referred to as brothers who were enduring resolution of the long-standing issue in the face of unlawful occupation of their territories and Muslims' sacred places.

He reiterated the Pakistan army's resolve to defend the "sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan against all kinds of direct and indirect threats".

Moreover, the participants during the conference vowed to support the strategic initiatives planned by the caretaker government for the betterment of the economy by providing all possible support that would benefit the people of Pakistan.

