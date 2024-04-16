Pakistan: Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari takes oath as MNA amid opposition ruckus

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 16 : Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari took her oath as a member of the National Assembly (MNA) on Monday amid disruptions from the opposition, Dawn reported.

The political debutante was elected unopposed as an MNA from NA-207 Shaheed Benazirabad (formerly Nawabshah) on March 29, succeeding her father.

The seat was vacated by her father, Asif Ali Zardari, after he was elected president.

Accompanied by her brother and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Aseefa arrived at Parliament earlier in the day to assume her new responsibilities.

She was administered her oath by NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq amid sloganeering by MNAs associated with the PTI, which led to a walkout by treasury lawmakers in protest against the ruckus.

The PTI's protest was regarding the allegation that its candidate for NA 207, Ghulam Mustafa Rind was arrested by the Sakrand police. The party had said that Rind was its representative who was supposed to contest against Aseefa in the by-elections.

Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari shared images from his official account on X, while congratulating Aseefa Bhutto Zardari on taking the oath as a member of the National Assembly.

"President Asif Ali Zardari congratulating Aseefa Bhutto Zardari on taking the oath as Member of the National Assembly, in Islamabad, "Asif Ali Zardari said on X.

Further National Assembly also shared visuals on X of Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari while taking oath in the parlimentary session.

Ms. Aseefa Bhutto Zardari takes oath as newly elected Member of the National Assembly. Hon. Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq administered the oath.

"Aseefa Bhutto Zardari takes oath as newly elected Member of the National Assembly. Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq administered the oath," National Assembly of Pakistan said on X.

Meanwhile, the PPP termed the occasion a 'historic moment'

Aseefa's sister, Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, celebrated her sister's ascension saying that the event was a "surreal and proud moment for our family."

PPP Central Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi also called Aseefa's swearing in a "historic moment for Pakistan's parliamentary democracy."

Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Memon was also among those extending congratulations to the first-time MNA.

Aseefa holds a bachelor's degree in politics and sociology and a master's in global health and development. She initially served as a goodwill ambassador for polio eradication in 2012, which made her face familiar among the masses.

She played a pivotal role in politics in the general elections when she ran an aggressive election campaign for her brother and other party candidates in Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad and Naushahro Feroze districts.

