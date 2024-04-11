Pakistan: At least 88 terrorists 'killed' in various anti-terror operations since January 2024

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], April 11 : Amid rise in terror, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat Khan said Thursday that 88 terrorists have been killed in various anti-terror operations since January 1, 2024, according to Geo News.

His statement comes at a time when Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as country's southwestern province Balochistan, continue to remain under attack by terrorists, leaving citizens vulnerable to security threats in recent months.

In an interview to Geo News, he said that the terrorists will continue to be pursued via intelligence-based operations (IBOs).

"The security of foreigners has been improved," he said, according to Geo News.

However, last month saw five Chinese citizens, including a woman, being killed in a suicide attack in Shangla's Besham city, which raised a question on security of foreign nationals in the country.

Since the beginning of the year, KP and Balochistan have been responsible for more than 92 per cent of all fatalities and 86 per cent of attacks during the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, including acts of terrorism and security forces operations.

These figures were taken from the Centre for Research and Security Studies' Q1 2024 Security Report (CRSS).

According to the research, up to 245 incidences of terror attacks and counter-terror operations resulted in 432 violence-related fatalities and 370 injuries among civilians, security personnel, and criminals in Pakistan. This comprises 281 deaths among members of the security forces and civilians.

KP and Balochistan accounted for 51 per cent and 41 per cent, respectively, of total deaths in Q1, 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor