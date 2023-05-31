Pakistan: At least 9 killed after rain, hailstorm lash parts of Sindh, Hyderabad

Hyderabad [Pakaistan], May 31 : Heavy rains in Hyderabad and other regions of Sindh in Pakistan have claimed the lives of at least nine people, ARY News reported.

Heavy rains have lashed Hyderabad and Sindh in the past 48 hours with gusts of winds, hailstorms, and lightning piling misery on people.

The twin cities of Hyderabad and Kotri received heavy showers and hailstorms on Tuesday afternoon. Apparently, strong winds in the region uprooted trees and damaged vehicles.

In the lower areas of Sindh, the poor weather paralysed life and interfered with Hesco's (Hyderabad Electric Supply Company) energy system, leaving millions of people without electricity for hours, according to ARY News.

ARY News is a Pakistani news channel. It is a bilingual news channel in English and Urdu.

The heavy rains across Pakistan's Hyderabad and Sindh areas have resulted in the loss of lives and property.

Three children died as a result of the severe rain in Kotri City, while seven other individuals were injured, ARY News reported.

The youngsters, 10-year-old Farhana, 11-year-old Asma, and 12-year-old Muhammad Yusuf, were playing when the wall collapsed, killing them instantly, according to the police. A tragic incident took place in the Tharparkar district, where six people died due to lightning.

