Pakistan: At least four killed in collision between minitruck, coach in Khairpur

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 16 : At least four people were killed in a collision between a minitruck and a coach in Khairpur on Sunday, reported ARY News.

Mentioning the details, ARY News reported that the unfortunate incident occurred when a Punjab-bound speeding coach rammed into a minitruck near the economic zone in Khairpur.

The police officials said that the injured have been shifted to hospital.

This is not the first such incident that has come to light when a vehicle crash has claimed lives. Roads in Pakistan are already in poor condition amid a crippling economy.

Earlier, in a horrific incident, at least five including four women killed in a Rickshaw-Car collision in Faisalabad.

As per details, the incident occurred near Jhumra flyover where a speeding car rammed into a loader rickshaw and killed five, injuring three others.

According to the Police officials, a worker identified as Amjad was on his way home, with his family when a speeding car rammed into the loader rickshaw, which resulted in the tragic deaths.

The people who lost their lives included five members of one family, including the mother, her two minor daughters, her son and her mother-in-law, ARY News reported.

Meanwhile, in another incident earlier, at least three were burned to death as a car collided with a bike near Gadani Mor in Hub, an area of Balochistan.

As per details, the three people died due to the fire that erupted after a car carrying Iranian petrol collided with a motorcycle.

