Pakistan: Attack on FC fort in Tank district kills 3 security personnel, 18 injured

In an overnight attack on Frontier Corps (Pakistan's paramilitary forces) fort in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Tank district, three security personnel were killed and 18 injured in the exchange of fire that began late on Tuesday and continued till Wednesday morning leaving three terrorists killed.

The information on this attack on FC fort in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was given by Waqar Ahmad, District Police Officer (DPO) said on Wednesday, reported Dawn.

According to the DPO, the people who were injured in the attack were moved to a district hospital. Following the attack that left three Pakistani security personnel killed in the attack, an emergency in the area has been declared while more forces had been dispatched to the region, reported Dawn.

In another incident, four Pakistani soldiers were killed as they foiled plans of a group of terrorists who "attempted to infiltrate" Pakistan from Afghanistan, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistan Armed Forces.

During the combat between the Pakistani Armed Forces and the terrorists, the soldiers were killed while the terrorists fled away with severe injuries, as per the newspaper.

According to the statement by ISPR, the terrorists attempted to enter Pakistan at midnight on March 23-24 in the Hassan Khel area of North Waziristan district.

The four soldiers who were killed during the exchange of fire were identified as 34-year-old Lance Havaldar Wajahat Alam of Ghizer in Gilgit Baltistan, 25-year-old Sepoy Sajjid Inayat resident of Sheikhupura, 32-year-old Sepoy Maqbool Hayat, resident of Ghizer in Gilgit Baltistan, and 22-year-old Sepoy Sajjid Ali resident of Skardu.ISPR, after the incident, vowed, "The Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," reported the Pakistani publication.

( With inputs from ANI )

