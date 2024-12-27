Pakistan: Baloch National Movement commemorates Banuk Karima Baloch's martyrdom anniversary

Balochistan [Pakistan], December 27 : The Baloch National Movement (BNM) organised a poignant event to mark the fourth martyrdom anniversary of the renowned Baloch leader, Banuk Karima Baloch, with speeches and tributes highlighting her profound legacy and dedication to the cause of Baloch freedom.

Naseem Baloch, Chairman of the BNM, led the tribute and reflected on Karima's unparalleled contribution to the Baloch nationalist struggle. "Banuk Karima is not just a symbol of resistance for the Baloch nation, but also for other oppressed nations worldwide," he stated. Baloch underscored Karima's unique role in amplifying the voice of the Baloch people, especially marginalised groups within society. "Today, when we say 'Banuk,' everyone immediately remembers Karima Baloch. Her character and integrity earned her this title, making her an enduring figure in Baloch history," he added.

He further praised Karima's revolutionary impact, noting her ability to bring about significant change quickly. "Karima revolutionised the Baloch struggle in just fourteen years through her dedication, character, and discipline. Her revolutionary spirit resonates in every corner of Balochistan today," Baloch explained. He stressed the immense void left by figures like Karima, Nawab Khair Bakhsh Marri, and Balach Marri, whose contributions cannot be easily replaced.

"Their sacrifices are eternal," he said, emphasising that Karima's true mission extended far beyond women's emancipation; it was the freedom of Balochistan that she sought. "She ignited a fire within Baloch women, encouraging them to take part in the national struggle for freedom," Baloch remarked. "If she were alive today, the movement would be even stronger."

Kamal Baloch, Senior Joint Secretary of the BNM, elaborated on the political dimension of Karima's legacy. He noted that while Balochistan faces immense challenges due to political repression, Karima's leadership transcended gender. "Her struggle inspired not just Baloch women but the entire nation. She was never seen merely as a woman leader; she was a leader of the Baloch nation," he affirmed.

Asghar Ali, a member of the BNM's Germany chapter, echoed similar sentiments, describing Karima's role as "a revolution within a revolution." He highlighted her role in elevating Baloch women to leadership positions, a legacy that has left Baloch women at the forefront of the national struggle. "Karima paved the way for a proud legacy where today Baloch women are leading the charge for freedom," he said.

Human rights activist Noor-e-Maryam, who shared a close personal connection with Karima, spoke emotionally about her impact. "It is an honour to speak about Karima, but it also makes us emotional because her absence is deeply felt. She stood against state oppression and worked tirelessly to raise awareness in remote areas, knocking on doors to share the message of liberation," she recalled. "Karima will always be remembered as a pioneer of Baloch women's liberation and her life will continue to inspire generations to come," Noor-e-Maryam added.

Dur Bibi, another prominent voice in the Baloch national movement, emphasised how Karima's influence transcended beyond traditional activism, bringing women into the political fold. "She inspired us to engage in the political process and connect with our people. She always visited the families of her comrades, spreading love and unity for Balochistan," Dur Bibi stated.

The event culminated in a collective remembrance of Banuk Karima Baloch's enduring legacy, with participants expressing their determination to continue the struggle for Balochistan's freedom in her honour. As Baloch leaders and activists continue to rally for their cause, Karima's legacy remains a beacon of resistance, resilience, and hope for future generations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor