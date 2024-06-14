Pakistan: Baloch residents stage protest over frequent power cuts, billing issues

Balochistan [Pakistan], June 14 : The residents of Pasni city in the Balochistan province staged heavy protests at the Makran Coastal Highway against heavy power cuts and inconsistencies in the billing system, Balochistan Post reported.

This blockade on the Makran Coastal Highway at Zero Point on Thursday caused disruptions for commuters between Karachi and several other cities in the Makran area, including Pasni, Gwadar, Jiwani, and Turbat.

Protesters voiced their discontent over what they view as "inequitable electricity billing methods" and regular power interruptions without warning. They asserted that numerous residents are facing financial strain due to excessively high bills.

Power interruptions have long plagued Pakistan, casting shadows over daily life and hindering progress.

From bustling cities to remote villages, no corner of the country is immune to the relentless cycle of blackouts. Even in major urban centers like Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, power outages disrupt businesses, disrupt daily routines, and strain essential services. Industries struggle to meet production targets, while households contend with stifling heat and the inconvenience of interrupted services.

However, it is in the rural areas where the impact of power interruptions is most acutely felt. For countless families, access to electricity is a luxury rather than a necessity. Remote villages are plunged into darkness for hours on end, leaving residents grappling with the harsh realities of life without power.

Protests over electricity bills and load shedding have become a recurrent theme across Pakistan, echoing the frustrations of citizens grappling with an unreliable power supply and inflated charges. Despite promises of reform and investment in the power sector, the cycle of protests persists, underscoring the deep-rooted challenges facing Pakistan's energy infrastructure.

