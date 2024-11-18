Pakistan: Baloch Yakjehti Committee condemns Coast Guard for firing at Baloch fuel vehicle

Balochistan [Pakistan], November 18 : The Baloch Yakjehti Committee condemned the Pakistan Coast Guard for firing at a Baloch vehicle carrying fuel on Sunday, highlighting growing brutalities against the border dwellers.

In a post on X, the BYC stated, "Yesterday, a tragic incident unfolded in Panwan Jewani, District Gwadar, where the paramilitary force Coast Guard opened fire directly on a vehicle carrying fuel. Fortunately, the driver survived, but the vehicle was burned to ashes".

The BYC further added that the locals of Panwan town blocked the main road in response to the attack. The Coast Guard and local administration made false promises to grant concessions to the victims as more than 24 hours have passed but nothing has been done to provide any concession.

The BYC highlighted, "It is a well-recognized reality that the people of Balochistan lack economic incentives and a basic economic structure. They are heavily reliant on border trade, which has long been an integral part of Baloch culture. The region is mired in poverty, with the majority of the population living below the poverty line. In such dire circumstances, where many struggle to afford even two meals a day, state atrocities and oppression only exacerbate their suffering. Daily, border dwellers face humiliation and torture, violating their fundamental rights to income and sustainability".

In its post on X, BYC observed, "The ongoing oppression by the Pakistan forces has aggravated the miseries faced by the Baloch people. These people struggle to get proper education, health and food facilities. Under such woeful circumstances, the Pakistani forces commit atrocities against such innocent people".

The BYC said that it "stands in solidarity with the border community and is in support of peaceful trade opportunities for every individual in Balochistan who is dependent on the border for basic amenities".

The BYC further lamented, "The genocidal policies manifesting as unlawful cruelty and barbarism must be brought to an end."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor