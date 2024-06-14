Pakistan: Baloch Yakjehti Committee establishes central organising body; Mahrang Baloch chosen central organiser

Karachi [Pakistan] June 14 : The central core committee of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee convened an important session at the Karachi Press Club to discuss political organization and structural coherence in the wake of continuous repression of the Baloch community by Pakistan.

Following an extensive assessment of the political landscape in Balochistan, including discussions on Baloch genocide policies and the aftermath of the recent long march, the committee recognized the necessity of enhancing political organization and structural coherence.

Consequently, the central organizing body of the BYC was established.

Baloch activist, Mahrang Baloch has been chosen to serve as the central organizer, while Lala Wahab Baloch assumed the role of central deputy organizer.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee released a statement on social media platform X, outlining key decisions and discussions from its recent meeting in Karachi.

"An important meeting of the central core committee of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee was held in Karachi yesterday. After a complete review of the political situation in Balochistan, policies of the Baloch genocide, the post-long march situation in Balochistan, and the need and importance of political organization and our organizational structure, the central organizing body of the BYC has been formed. Dr. MahRang Baloch has been elected as the central organizer, and Lala Wahab Baloch is the central deputy organizer," the organisation stated.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) is a political organization in Pakistan that advocates for the rights and interests of the Baloch people, particularly those living in Balochistan province.

"Yakjehti" means "unity" in Urdu, reflecting the committee's focus on promoting unity among the Baloch community.

The BYC works towards addressing issues such as political representation, socio-economic development, cultural preservation, and human rights in Balochistan.

The BYC addresses Balochistan's issues due to the complex socio-political landscape and historical grievances faced by the Baloch people.

Balochistan, Pakistan's largest province, is rich in resources but experiences challenges in political representation, socio-economic development, cultural preservation, and human rights. The efforts of BYC aim to address the ongoing challenges and advance the interests of the Baloch community amidst various socio-political and economic dynamics in Balochistan.

