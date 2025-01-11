Pakistan: Balochistan farmers concerned about standing crops due to reduced water supply from Sindh

Balochistan [Pakistan], January 11 : Landowners in Usta Muhammad and other areas of Pakistan's Balochistan have expressed fears that their standing crops might get destroyed due to reduced water supply from Sindh, Dawn reported.

Balochistan, an arid region with no major river flowing through it, relies on water supply from the Indus River to irrigate land in many areas. Kirthar Canal, the main watercourse which connects the two provinces, was facing an acute water shortage from Sindh as there was sharp dip in the water level at the origin point Sukkur Barrage.

The canal's executive engineer, Mehrullah Ansari, has said that the water supply from the Sukkur Barrage to the canal has been impacted due to a sudden drop in the pond level at the barrage. Pond level is the water level needed to feed canals originating from a barrage, according to Dawn report.

According to Sindh's Irrigation Department, the Pond Level (Working Maximum) of Sukkur Barrage is at 198.6RL. Ansari said that Sindh's Irrigation Department has been notified regarding the issue and emergency measures were being taken to restore the water supply, the report said.

Meanwhile, the farmers association spokesperson, Hakim Ali Jamali, voiced concerns regarding the water shortage. He noted that while water scarcity usually impacts crops during the Kharif season, this was the first time such a shortfall had been seen during Rabi season.

He accused the Sindh Irrigation Department of "deliberately attempting to destroy the agriculture of Balochistan" by using the pond level of the barrage as an excuse. Jamali said that the water flow in canals of Sindh was normal and added that Balochistan was being "unfairly targeted," Dawn reported.

Jalali said that millions of acres of wheat crops would be destroyed if the issue of water shortage was not addressed within the next two to three days. He requested the Irrigation secretary and Sindh Chief Minister to take immediate action and ensure water supply to Balochistan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor