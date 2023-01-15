Pakistan becoming weaker because she acts like a non-serious child: United Kashmir People's National Party

Nations must combat and defeat terrorists and their masters and Pakistan is going weaker day by day because she acts like a non-serious child, said United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) spokesperson Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan.

The UKPNP spokesperson is currently on a two-week visit to Canada. He attended a reception organised in Canada's Calgary where he made the remarks.

As per a video shared by the UKPNP on its official Facebook page, UKPNP North America, Khan briefed that growing extremism is a danger not only in Jammu and Kashmir but also in Canada. He said, "We must combat and defeat the terrorist and their masters."

"Pakistan is going day by day weak just because she acts like a non-serious child and she will face more consequences. We must fight these ill-minded and roughs," he added.

According to the official Facebook page, Khan is expected to visit other cities including Toronto

In December last year, Human rights activist and chairman of UKPNP, Shaukat Ali Kashmiri, raised concerns over the deprivation of basic rights of the people in Gilgit Baltistan.

Taking a dig at Pakistan, the rights activist said Gilgit Baltistan is part of the former princely state of Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan's policy is aimed at depriving the people of their fundamental rights and propagation against Indian involvement.

"Gilgit Baltistan is part of the former princely state of Jammu and Kashmir and people are deprived of basic rights. It's Pakistani policy and fashioned to deprive people and propagation against Indian involvement. Pakistani is a country that always used religious sentiments," Shaukat Ali Kashmiri wrote on Twitter.

In October, last year, the party organised a protest in PoK and other parts of the world in favour of marking October 22 as a 'black day'. The day commemorates the Pakistan Army's tribal invasion of Jammu and Kashmir in 1947.

The UKPNP stands against Pakistan's bid to change the constitutional status of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, saying instead of fighting for the interest of the ruling elite in the name of identity, the focus of the oppressed locals should be on the establishment of a society free of exploitation.

( With inputs from ANI )

