Pakistan: Bilawal calls 26th constitutional amendment "historic" during meeting with PM Shehbaz

Lahore [Pakistan], October 28 : Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, met Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore on Sunday and hailed the approval of the 26th Constitutional Amendment as a "historic achievement", ARY News reported.

During his visit to the Prime Minister's residence, accompanied by Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider, Bilawal emphasised their commitment to strengthening Parliament and democracy.

He stated that the 26th Amendment would serve as an effective law to counter 'anti-democratic forces'.

"We will work together for the sake of the strength of the Parliament and the democracy... The 26th Constitutional Amendment will become an effective law to stop the anti-democratic forces," he said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif acknowledged the role of the allied parties in securing the amendment's approval, affirming their ongoing dedication to serving the public, ARY News reported.

"Credit goes to the allied parties for approval of the 26th amendment... We didn't withdraw from the service of the people earlier, and neither will go back from it now," Sharif said.

He also noted improvements in the country's economic indicators, highlighting a decline in inflation.

Meanwhile, a lawyer for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) filed a petition in the Sindh High Court on Saturday challenging the 26th Constitutional Amendment, the Express Tribune reported, citing Express News.

Advocate Ashraf Samo argued that the amendment represents a "direct attack" on the judiciary, which he described as a fundamental pillar of the state.

The petition aims to protect the independence and supremacy of the judiciary as enshrined in Pakistan's 1973 Constitution, specifically under Article 199. Samo requested that the court convene a full bench to hear the case, emphasising the importance of safeguarding fundamental rights, as reported by the Express Tribune.

