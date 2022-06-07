Pakistan cabinet allows export of 100 goats for UAE president: Report

Pakistan government has decided to give special permission to export 100 goats to Dubai, according to local media on Tuesday.

Citing sources The News International reported that the cabinet under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has given the approval through a circulation summary today.

It is to be noted that the export of live animals is banned Under Export Policy Order 2020 in the country.

According to the publication, the Foreign Ministry had forwarded a summary of the export of the goats to the UAE on the special request of the Emirate's Embassy in Islamabad to the cabinet.

The goats would be exported for UAE President General Sheikh Muhammad Bin Zayed. The federal cabinet was requested to give special permission to export the goats for the UAE president.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan was elected as President after Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who had been in office since 2004, died at the age of 73 after a long illness last month.

Meanwhile, the Arabic Twitter handle of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been restored after suspension today.

Earlier on Tuesday, the government launched an official Twitter account of PM Shehbaz Sharif to strengthen its bond and engagement with Arabs and Pakistan.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb announced on Tuesday said that Saturday holidays have been restored for the public sector.

A federal cabinet meeting today also approved restoring Saturday as a public holiday.

Addressing a presser following the meeting, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that restoring Saturday as a holiday would have an annual impact of USD 386 million and a USD 77 billion impact on the import bill, The Express Tribune reported.

Furthermore, the cabinet meeting would ratify the decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee on June 3, and a plan for load shedding would be presented by the Power Division.

( With inputs from ANI )

