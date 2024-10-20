Pakistan Cabinet approves 26th Constitutional Amendment draft

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 20 : Pakistan's 26th constitutional amendment draft was approved by the federal Cabinet on Sunday during a meeting presided over by the country's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as per ARY News.

Prior to this, the prime minister updated the cabinet on his meeting with President Asif Ali Zardari.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), also sent his response to the cabinet members, ARY News stated.

The Attorney General and Federal Minister of Law, Azam Nazir Tarar, also informed the cabinet of the constitutional amendment proposal. A few suggested revisions to the draft of the constitutional amendment were also discussed throughout the session.

Following this, the final draft of the constitutional amendments was approved by the federal cabinet.

Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif and President Zardari had a crucial discussion prior to the cabinet meeting and the meeting was also attended by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, ARY News reported.

The meeting deliberated on the ultimate plan for enacting the package of amendments.

As per ARY News, the ruling coalition is resolved to approve the constitutional modification today at all costs, citing sources.

Following the cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister said that the decision was made in the best interests of the country for public welfare and prosperity.

"After economic stability, a milestone has been achieved for constitutional stability and the rule of law," Shehbaz Sharif said.

"We will continue to work hard for national development, prosperity and stability as promised to the people," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor