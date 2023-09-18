Pakistan caretaker PM calls for stronger bilateral relations with Afghanistan amid border tensions

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 18 : Amid the border tensions between Pakistan and Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar has invited the Taliban administration to collaborate with Islamabad to bolster their bilateral relations, Khaama Press reported on Monday.

Just after a few days that armies from both countries were targeting guns on each other because of tensions on the Torkham border, Pakistan's caretaker PM wrote a letter to the Taliban-appointed Afghanistan Prime Minister, Mullah Hasan Akhund.

The Pakistan-based news agency reported that in the letter, Kakar emphasised the Pakistan and Afghanistan historical and cultural relations and expressed his desire to strengthen these ties further.

Khaama News reported that Pakistan's caretaker PM agreed to collaborate with Afghanistan's PM to establish peace and stability in the region.

“We are neighbours and brothers. I remain fully committed to further strengthening these relations across the entire gamut of our bilateral ties, particularly in political, security, economic and cultural domains,” the letter said, Khaama Press reported.

“We must work assiduously to achieve these shared goals,” he said.

According to Khaama Press, when questioned about potential strikes and drone attacks in Afghanistan due to the increasing threat from Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Kakar affirmed Pakistan’s right to self-defence. He stated that Pakistan would take necessary actions to safeguard its territory and citizens when required.

“I will not delve into specific operational decisions, but Pakistan will respond as needed to counter the threat,” he stated. Pakistani officials allege Afghan soil’s involvement in attacks, while the Taliban officials deny it, urging Pakistan to address the issue within its territory.

Last week, the Afghanistan-Pakistan border was closed after clashes were triggered by the construction of a new post along the border. The busy Torkham border crossing was closed after Pakistani and Afghan Taliban forces started firing at each other, according to local officials.

On September 11, people in Afghanistan's Nangarhar held protests over the closure of the Torkham crossing. According to the protesters, Pakistan has regularly closed the Torkham border under various pretexts during the fruit and vegetable season.

Protesters urged Afghan and Pakistani officials to resolve their political differences through diplomatic channels.

