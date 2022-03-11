Pakistan: Chairman of JUI-N says Quetta has become hub for drug dealers

Maulana Qari Mehrullah, Chairman of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Nazriati), and other leaders have said that Quetta city in Pakistan has become a hub for drug dealers.

Drugs are being sold in the streets of the city with the number of drug addicts in Pakistan exceeding 8 million due to anti-humanitarian and anti-patriotic elements, reported Daily Express.

As Drugs cause many kinds of crime in society the scourge of drugs has become a matter of life and death for Pakistani society. Young people are also being ruined by opening Shisha points (Hookah bars) in different places.

Pakistan is one of the highest drug-consuming nations in Southwest Asia. Drug abuse is taking a heavy toll on the youth in Pakistan, especially students, and fuelling a life of addiction and crime.

The country's Anti-Narcotics force has said that children as young as 9-12 have already started consuming tobacco and some as young as 13 and 14 are said to be turning to drugs.

In a similar incident earlier in the month of February, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) found 360 kilograms of heroin at the Karachi seaport terminal during an operation.

According to an ANF spokesperson, the ANF conducted a raid at the port after receiving a tip-off and found 360 kilograms of heroin from cargo containers booked for the United Kingdom.

The spokesperson further stated that containers were seized and the officials thoroughly searched the cargoes in containers. "1200 sanitary pipes were found suspected during the search of the cargo," the spokesperson added.

( With inputs from ANI )

