Pakistan: Chaman border protest escalates over passport, visa policy

Quetta [Pakistan], October 23 : The workers, supporter and members of all party traders' alliance continued their protest in Chaman city of Balochistan for the second consecutive day against the Pakistan government's decision to make valid passports and visas mandatory for crossing Pak-Afghan border, Dawn News reported.

According to Pakistan-based news daily, the government decision to restrict border crossing to only those with valid passports and visas will come into effect on November 1, and after that, no one will be allowed to cross the Pak-Afghan border using a Pakistani identity card or Afghan permit (Tazkira).

Several thousand people, including political workers, supporters and traders, blocked the main highway linking Quetta with Kandahar on Saturday evening.

However, the leaders of all parties, traders' organisations, and the business community, who have formed an alliance, rejected the government's decision.

The protesters have built camps on the road, blocking traffic movement towards the Pak-Afghan border, which has impacted the movement of trucks and other vehicles carrying import and export goods, Dawn News reported.

The protesters also call for indefinite protests until the government revokes its decision.

However, the border officials allowed Pakistani and Afghan travellers to cross the border by showing Pakistani NIC and Afghan Tazkira.

"The government decision regarding passport and visa for crossing borders will render thousands of people in Chaman and on the other side of the border jobless," Haji Jamal Khan Achakzai, a leader of Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party told Dawn.

