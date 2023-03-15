Pakistan Charge d'Affaires attends SCO meeting on development of physical culture and sports

New Delhi [India], March 15 : Pakistan Charge d'Affaires Salman Sharif attended the meeting of heads of Ministries and departments responsible for the development of physical culture and sports in the Shanghai Cooperation Orgsation (SCO) members held in New Delhi on March 15, the Pakistan High Commission in India said in a tweet.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) Anurag Singh Thakur chaired the summit of Ministers of Physical Education and Sports of SCO nations. On March 15, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports concluded the three-day Summit on the topic of 'Collaboration In Sports and Physical Fitness' with delegates from Eight Shanghai Corporation Orgzation (SCO) nations, the Ministry of Youth and Sports said in the press release.

During the meeting, Anurag Singh Thakur said that it is a matter of great pride for the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to be hosting members of SCO countries, especially in the 76th year of Indian Independence and the year when India holds the G20 presidency, according to the press release.

Anurag Thakur said, "we are excited to collaborate with SCO nations on a wide array of subjects under the aegis of sports and exchange ideas and use the expertise of each member nation to build a common platform that can help strengthen our common commitment to sports." He reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making sports a guiding force behind India and making the country an evolving sporting nation, according to the Ministry of Youth and Sports press release.

The representatives of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan attended the meeting. All the sides reaffirmed their commitment to the implementation of international obligations on clean sport, the need for increased cooperation and the orgzation of conferences in the field of sports education, clean sport and sports science, as per the press release.

The representatives of SCO member states lauded the importance of SCO traditional physical activity such as Yoga, Wushu, etc as a lifestyle as well as sport and acknowledged its role in improving physical fitness.

