Islamabad [Pakistan], July 5 : A Christian mother of three and a Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) University employee was murdered by a group led by Mani Gujjar in Lahore's Mir Town, Pakistan based voicepk.net reported.

She was allegedly murdered for refusing to convert to Islam.

The assailants subjected her to a violent assault, followed by throwing acid on her face and attempting to cover it up as an accident.

Voicepk.net is Pakistan's digital media platform dedicated to investigating, reporting and broadcasting human rights and legal issues happening in the country.

Meanwhile, in a distressing incident in Faisalabad, Punjab, a minor girl was allegedly abducted, forcibly converted to Islam, and subsequently married off to her abductor.

The situation is still unfolding, and more details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.

In another incident in Chagai, a girl has allegedly been sentenced to death by a local Panchayat/Jirga on allegations of being in an illegal relationship, while the man involved has been spared, as per voicepk.net

Action is urged to address this injustice and ensure justice is served.

The media reported that crime is on the rise in Pakistan as it struggles to overcome its economic crisis. The country's citizens are unable to fend for daily essentials and hunger is increasing among people.

According to Pakistan's vernacular media, hunger is increasing among people instead of good standard thinking, and people are suffering from hopelessness due to the non-availability of food.

The young generation, comprising both boys and girls, is becoming drug addicts due to frustration and unhappiness at educational institutions.

In Pakistan, 1200 boys and girls are becoming addicted to smoking every day, and every year, about one lakh people, die in the country due to this malpractice. More than 5,000 people are admitted to hospitals every day, Pakistan vernacular media, Daily Khabrain underlined, citing a report.

