Pakistan: Clarity on power sharing expected after today's meeting between Sharif, Zardari parties

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 16 : Amid the suspense regarding the next government in Pakistan, the next meeting between Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is expected on Friday, during which more clarity on the coalition's power-sharing formula is expected, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

Earlier, the scheduled meeting between the two major parties could not take place on Thursday, as both sides sought more time to assess proposals that came up in their first meeting.

The PPP has assured PML-N of its support in the formation of a government as well as the election of the next prime minister, on the condition of PML-N's support in elections to key constitutional offices.

However, given the tough competition between individuals, nominating people to fill those coveted spots is proving to be a tough nut to crack for PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Dawn reported.

It reported citing sources that former PM Yousuf Raza Gilani, who was in contention for National Assembly speaker, has now been instructed to retain his Senate seat, indicating that he may be fielded for the slot of Senate chairman.

Former opposition leader Khursheed Shah's name has also been floated for the post of speaker, as word within party circles is that the custodians of both houses may hail from Sindh.

On the flip side, the PML-N is said to have named another former speaker, Ayaz Sadiq, as their nominee for the position.

Meanwhile, PPP Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi has said that the PTI has not made any contact with the party for political reconciliation so far, Dawn reported.

"If PTI has any suggestion, it should meet the six-member coordination committee and then these suggestions will come to the top leadership for consideration," he added.

On Thursday, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was briefed by his party leaders regarding contacts with political parties at Zardari House. The meeting was attended by Qamar Zaman Kaira, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Saeed Ghani and other leaders, according to Dawn.

Meanwhile, an independent candidate from PP-89 Bhakkar, Ameer Muhammad Khan, announced his intention to join the PPP.

