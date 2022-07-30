Pakistan concerned at Indian water release

Islamabad, July 30 The Pakistan Foreign Office has expressed concern over the release of water by India into the already flooded rivers of the country, saying that the practice under these circumstances has been a "recurrent" problem.

"I think we will have to check, as what you are referring to is very recent, so need to check with our Indus Waters Commission whether such decision to release water or the flood data was shared by the Indian side in a timely manner or not," The Express Tribune quoted Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar as saying.

Torrential monsoon rains have caused havoc in many parts of Pakistan with over 350 deaths and damage to property and livestock.

In the midst of natural catastrophe, it was reported that India released 300,000 cusecs of water downstream into the already flooded rivers of Pakistan.

"Regarding the floods, this is an unfortunate situation and that's why you would have seen a lot of focus and attention being paid to this matter, led by the Prime Minister himself, the issuance of directives to provide all possible assistance and to take all possible actions to tackle the situation," the spokesperson said.

