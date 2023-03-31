Pakistan conducts 1st digital nationwide census

Islamabad, March 31 Pakistan has enumerated over 170 million people so far since its ongoing first-ever digital population and housing census started late last month.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said on Thursday that history is in the making as "we continue to reach milestones and exceed targets for Pakistan's first-ever digital census" which is also the 7th overall census of the South Asian country, reports Xinhua news agency.

Pakistan conducted its sixth census in 2017 and concluded that the country's population was 207.6 million, growing 2.38 per cent from 1998 to 2017, including over 106 million males and 101 million females, said the Bureau.

According to the PBS, over 121,000 trained census enumerators have been conducting the census across the country by using modern technology.

It said that modern technology would help provide accurate results, which would lead the country to important decisions about the population, leading to equal opportunities for jobs and better utilisation of resources across Pakistan.

The Bureau also urged the public to participate in the census by being responsible citizens to play their role in national development.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor