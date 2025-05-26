"Pakistan continues to be global hub of terror": All-party delegation member Priyanka Chaturvedi in Paris

Paris [France], May 26 : Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, a member of an all-party delegation visiting France to highlight India's stand on terrorism said on Monday that "Pakistan continues to be a global hub of terror" and said it is time to hold Pakistan "accountable".

The delegation in France, led by Ravi Shankar Prasad, includes BJP MPs Daggubati Purandeswari, M J Akbar, Ghulam Ali Khatana, and Samik Bhattacharya; Congress MP Amar Singh; Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi; and former Deputy National Security Advisor Pankaj Saran.

After meeting with the Indian Ambassador to France, Sanjeev Singla, Shiv Sena (UBT) Chaturvedi, told ANI, "Ambassador gave us a brief overview about how things are in France and what are the kind of feelings they have with regards to post-Pahalgam and how France has come forward and supported India's need to respond to such kind of terrorism. We must also remember that France is also at the receiving end of terrorism and extremism. So, this is something that they are concerned about too"

Chaturvedi stated that the delegation will, during their visit, detail the events leading to India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

"So, moving forward we are going to have a couple of engagements through the day and based on which we will respond to all the questions that are coming our way, all concerns or concerning what led to India's response to Pakistan's terror attack and how Pakistan continues to be the global hub of terror - whether it was Charlie Hebdo, the earliest terrorist attacks, France has also been a victim of terror attacks emanating from Pakistan. I think France very well understands that, and this is exactly what we are going to talk to them about: it's time that we all expressed zero tolerance to terrorism and held Pakistan to account," she added.

Earlier on Monday, India's Ambassador to France, Sanjeev Singla, briefed the all-party delegation, at the embassy of India in France.

In a post on X, Indian Embassy in France stated that India's message of unity and solidarity in the fight against terrorism will further strengthen bilateral cooperation on shared global challenge of fighting terrorism.

"Ambassador Sanjeev Singla welcomed the All Party Delegation at the Embassy of India, Paris. The delegation was given a detailed briefing by Ambassador. India and France enjoy strong bilateral ties of strategic partnership. India's message of unity & solidarity in the fight against terrorism will further strengthen bilateral cooperation on shared global challenge of fighting terrorism," Indian Embassy in France posted on X.

Meanwhile, Ravi Shankar Prasad stated that while India believes in peace and harmony, terrorism sponsored from across the border, particularly by Pakistan, comes with consequences. He emphasised that India's response through Operation Sindoor was a message to those who challenge its sovereignty, and urged the international community to unite against the global menace of terrorism, calling it a "cancer" that knows no borders.

While speaking with ANI, Prasad said, "India believes in peace, India believes in harmony. Terrorism taking place from across the border, supported and patronised by the Pakistani government, will have its cost. If Sindoor was removed, we responded with Operation Sindoor."

In a diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor, the Central government has formed seven multi-party delegations to inform nations about Pakistan's links to terrorism and India's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

