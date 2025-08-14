Pakistan: Court accepts petition challenging internet services suspension in Balochistan

Quetta, Aug 14 The Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Thursday accepted a petition for hearing that challenges the suspension of mobile phone and internet services in the province. While accepting the petition for hearing, the BHC issued notices to the provincial home department and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), summoning their representatives on August 15.

The petition was filed in the court after authorities suspended mobile internet services in majority of the districts of Balochistan, including Quetta, on August 6, citing security concerns and disruption is expected to continue until August 31. Balochistan's Consumer Civil Society has filed the petition in the court, stressing that the suspension has severely impacted online education, business activities and travelers were facing difficulties in communication, Geo News reported.

Local residents, business community and political representatives in Balochistan have criticised the decision as internet suspension has disrupted communication, education, business transactions, and daily life. Students were unable to attend online classes or prepare for competitive exams, e-commerce operations have been impacted and digital services used for financial services have been disrupted.

Government employees, journalists and people from various walks of life were not able to use social media platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook for communication. Business leaders, including Central Anjuman Tajiran Balochistan (Registered) President Abdul Rahim Kakar, Hazrat Ali Achakzai, Mir Yaseen Mengal, and others warned that the blackout is causing economic losses everyday. They stressed that traders and business community dependent on online platforms were facing difficulties in carrying out their work, the leading news network of the country reported.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Senator and senior lawyer Kamran Murtaza has presented a motion in the Senate demanding debate on the internet suspension, calling it a matter of urgent public importance.

Last week, students enrolled in online classes said that they were not able to attend lectures or submit assignments, with the situation more severe in rural areas, where students already have limited educational resources, The Balochistan Post reported.

Freelancers and entrepreneurs in Quetta, Turbat, Khuzdar and Panjgur have reported that their livelihoods have been brought to a standstill due to the suspension of internet services. One business owner said: "Our entire work depends on the internet; this shutdown has pushed us to the brink of financial collapse."

Media outlets have been majorly affected, with journalists saying that they were not able to share reports from the region, resulting in what some termed an "information blackout," as per the report.

Human rights groups have voiced serious concern over the decision taken by the government, describing the suspension of the internet as a violation of civil liberties and a blow to citizens' fundamental rights to education, economic activity and access to information.

