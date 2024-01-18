Pakistan court bars displays of political banners, hoardings in Sindh ahead of polls

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 18 : Ahead of the February 8 elections in Pakistan, the Sindh High Court (SHC) has ordered the removal of all political banners from the city, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In its order, Justice Nadeem Akhtar asked the authorities to remove all billboards and hoardings and submit a compliance report on January 31 in the court.

As per ARY News, the high court also ordered to "Take action if concerned officer shows hesitance," It also observed, "If police officials found supporting them also register cases against them."

"What you are teaching to the new entrants in the city, is it the place of civilized people or a jungle," Justice Akhtar remarked, ARY News reported.

The court further commented," Avoid turning this city into a jungle, fulfill your responsibility".

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed political parties to ensure "mandatory" five per cent representation of women candidates on general seats, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

In an order issued on Sunday, the ECP also directed the political parties to submit a list of male and female candidates for general seats within five days.

The electoral watchdog concluded the crucial phase of allotment of electoral symbols to registered political parties, Geo News reported.

Pakistan general elections will be held on February, 8.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor