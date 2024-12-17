Pakistan: Court extends interim bail of Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi until January 7

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 17 : Islamabad District and Sessions Court has extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana case 2.0 case until January 7, The Express Tribune reported.

The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad extended the interim bails of Imran Khan and his wife in the case until January 7 and adjourned the hearing. Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Mujoka conducted the hearing of bail petitions.

In the court hearing, junior lawyers appeared on behalf of the accused. The junior lawyer said that the senior lawyer was busy with another case in Central Jail Adiala and could not attend the hearing today.

Last week, a trial court had indicted PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in a case related to alleged violation of the state gift repository - Toshakhana - rules when he served as Pakistan's Prime Minister to obtain a precious jewelry set, according to The Express Tribune report.

Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand read out the chargesheet against Imran Khan and his wife in a courtroom inside Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, where PTI founder has been detained for over one year. Imran Khan and his wife, who were present in the court, denied the allegations.

Later, the court adjoured till December 18. At the next hearing, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will present the first four of its 28 witnesses.

The Toshakhana 2.0 case involves allegations against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi. The couple is accused of illegally obtaining a Bulgari jewelry set gifted to them during a visit to Saudi Arabia in May 2021, The Express Tribune reported.

The Bulgari jewelry set, which included a ring, a bracelet, a necklace, and a pair of earrings, was valued at approximately Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 75.7 million. However, Imran Khan and his wife undervalued the jewelry set, causing a loss of PKR 32.9 million to the national treasury, the report said.

An investigation into the matter has revealed the former Pakistan PM and his wife violated Section 9 and Subsections 3, 4, 6, and 12 of the NAB Ordinance 1999. The investigation has found that Imran Khan and his wife had failed to deposit the jewelry set into the national treasury in accordance with the law.

