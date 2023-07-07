Pakistan: Court grants exemption to Imran Khan from appearance in Toshakhana case

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 7 : A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Friday granted an exemption to Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan from personal appearance in the Toshakhana case, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

Advocate Gohar Ali Khan appeared before the court on behalf of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan. Meanwhile, Amjad Parvez represented the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Advocate Gohar Ali Khan filed a request, seeking exemption for Imran Khan from personal appearance in the Toshakhana case. Meanwhile, Advocate Amjad raised an objection to the request saying that the party was wasting time as four lawyers have been representing Imran Khan.

The petitioner requested the court to adjourn the hearing until July 10. He said, "The petitioner requested the court to adjourn the hearing till July 10. "The PTI lawyers did not want to argue the case. Khawaja Haris has no court engagements today," according to ARY News report.

The court granted approval to the request of Imran Khan and adjourned the hearing till July 8 and directed Khawaja Haris to appear before the court in the next hearing.

The Toshakhana case filed by lawmakers from the ruling coalition last year alleges that PTI chairman Imran Khan failed to provide details regarding the gifts he retained from the Toshakhana during his tenure as the Prime Minister.

In 2022, the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified Imran Khan for making "false statements and incorrect declaration," as per the ARY News report. According to the judgement, the PTI chairman was found to be involved in corrupt practices under sections 167 and 173 of the constitution. As per the news report, a criminal proceeding will be initiated against the PTI chairman for filing a false statement.

In its 36-page judgement of the Toshakhana reference, the ECP said, "His disqualification under Article 63, 1(P) has been for his current parliament membership," according to ARY News report.

The ECP's decision reads, "The amount in his bank account was around half of the value of the state gifts. PTI chief was bound to declare the cash and bank details in his returns but he didn't declare it."

The ECP said, "Imran Khan being declared disqualified and unseated from his National Assembly seat," ARY News reported. After the ECP's decision, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had started a probe against Imran Khan in Toshakhana case on March 9.

The development came after Dubai-based businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor claimed that the PTI government sold an expensive Graff wristwatch gifted to former premier Imran Khan by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman for USD 2 million. The price of the wristwatch at the time of sale in 2019 was approximately Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 280 million.

