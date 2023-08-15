Pakistan: Court rejects interim bail extension to Imran Khan in six cases 

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 15 : A district and sessions court in Islamabad has refused to extend the interim bail in six cases of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday, Geo news reported.

Judge Muhammad Sohail announced the verdict and said that it would be convenient if the former prime minister who was removed from power via a parliamentary vote last year, joined the investigation related to the cases.

The judge added that Imran Khan’s bail cannot be extended in light of the supreme court verdict.

The six cases were registered against the incarcerated PTI chief in Karachi Company, Ramna, Kohsar, Tarnool and Secretariat police stations of the federal capital.

The PTI chief arrest in a corruption case on May 9 this year triggered violent protests with the party supporters attacking defence and military installations in many parts of the country.

Hundreds of PTI workers and leaders were arrested for their alleged involvement in the riots while the authorities had accused the former premier of being the mastermind of the violent protests.

The ousted premier was put behind bars at Attock Jail earlier this month after a trial court in Islamabad sentenced him to three years in prison and imposed an Rs100,000 fine after he was found guilty of concealing proceeds of Toshakhana (state depository) gifts that he received from foreign dignitaries as the prime minister of the country from 2018 to 2022.

Subsequently, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified him for five years from holding public office following his conviction.

On Saturday, an Anti-Terrorism Court in Pakistan dismissed interim bails of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in seven cases on Thursday, reported The News International on Saturday.

The News International also reported that the seven cases also include the Lahore Corps commander's house attack, for want of prosecution.

The report added that the Special Prosecutor, Farhad Ali Shah, argued before the court that there was no scope in the law to accept the exemption applications of the convicted accused. He implored the court to reject the interim bail of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman. On the other hand, Imran Khan’s counsel argued that his client was in jail and the court should summon him as he wanted to appear before the court.

As per The News International, the court responded that even when Khan was free, he did not comply with the court’s orders. Barrister Salman Safdar, who had been excused from attending the hearing, requested more time to argue his request for an exemption from attending.

The court refused to grant the PTI chairman an exemption from appearing and dismissed his bail application, reported The News International.

An accountability court in Islamabad on Thursday cancelled the interim bail of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in connection with the National Crime Agency (NCA) 190 million pounds scandal, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a Pakistan district and sessions court on August 5, sentenced PTI Chairman Imran Khan to three years in prison in the Toshakhana case i.e. for illegally selling state gifts and he has been disqualified from politics for a period of five years, local media reported.

The PTI Chairman was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore soon after being convicted in the Toshakhana case. The court also imposed a fine of Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 100,000 on Imran Khan, Geo News reported.

Khan, who has expressed his disappointment over being in jail and said that he doesn't want to stay there, Pakistan-based Geo News reported. While speaking to his lawyers in the Attock jail, Imran Khan said, "Take me out of here; I don't want to remain in jail," according to the officials. The PTI Chairman Imran Khan also stated that he remains holed up inside his prison cell in "distressing" conditions, as per the sources.

