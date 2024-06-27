Pakistan Court Rejects Pleas Seeking Suspension of Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi’s Sentences in Iddat Case

A Pakistan court on Thursday, June 27, rejected the pleas of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, to suspend their seven-year sentence in the Iddat case.

According to the Down report, Islamabad District Court Judge (ADSJ) Afzal Majoka announced the verdict today, which had been reserved on Tuesday.

On February 3—days before the general elections—an Islamabad court, hearing the plea of Bushra Bibi’s ex-husband Khawar Fareed Maneka, sentenced the couple to seven years in jail and imposed Rs500,000 fine each for contracting marriage during Bushra Bibi’s Iddat period.