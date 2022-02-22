Pakistan: Court slams federal Investigation agency for invoking Anti-Terrorism Act against journalist

The Islamabad High court on Monday, lambasted the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), for wrongly invoking the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca to arrest journalist, Mohsin Jameel Baig.

During the hearing, Justice Minallah issued a show-cause notice to the Federal Investigation Agency's cybercrime wing director for "wrongly" invoking the draconian Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) sections against Baig, reported The Dawn.

"The threat to free speech or abuse of oppressive and draconian powers having the effect of stifling the rights of the people cannot be tolerated in a democratic society governed under the Constitution," observed Justice Minallah as quoted by the publication.

"Do you think there is no rule of law?" Justice Minallah further questioned. "Has a martial law been imposed in this country?"

Last Friday, the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) had expressed its 'deep concern' over the arrest of senior journalist Mohsin Jamil Baig under the Anti-Terrorism Act after an alleged 'cybercrime complaint' was lodged by Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed Baig.

Notably, the Imran Khan government recently made amendments to the PECA, where the definition of a "person" has been broadened to include any company, association, institution, organization, authority, or any other. Furthermore, anyone found guilty of attacking a person's "identity" will now be sentenced to five years instead of three years.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Sunday lashed out at Imran Khan over the amendments. Taking to Twitter she said, "These laws will ultimately be used against Imran and company."

The media Joint Action Committee (JAC) comprising All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) and Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND) has outrightly rejected the draconian amendments to the PECA, saying it is a flagrant move to undermine the freedom of the press, speech and defiant voices in the country.

Meanwhile, Senior Pakistani journalist Hamid Mir said that Pakistan has become the most dangerous country in the world for journalists while addressing a gathering held to mark the 13th death anniversary of journalist Musa Khankhel on Friday.

( With inputs from ANI )

