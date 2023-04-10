Pakistan court summons Imran Khan in Toshakhana case tomorrow

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 10 : An Islamabad court has summoned former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case on April 11, The News International reported.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ), Islamabad court has issued the summon on a plea seeking an immediate hearing of the Toshakhana case. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has been asked to appear before the court in person on April 11 at 8:30 am (local time), according to the summons.

The summons noted that the law will take its own course in case of non-appearance, as per The News International report. In October last year, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified Imran Khan and unseated him from National Assembly in the Toshakhana case.

According to the written judgement, the ECP said that Imran Khan had purchased the gifts from Toshakhana by paying Pakist Rupees (PKR) 21.564 million. The Election Commission of Pakistan said that the Cabinet Division has revealed that the gifts bought by Imran Khan were worth PKR 107.943 million.

The ECP decision reads, "The amount in his bank account was around half of the value of the state gifts. Imran Khan was bound to declare the cash and bank details in his returns but he didn't declare it," according to The News International report.

Last week, the district and sessions court in Islamabad adjourned the hearing of the Toshakhana case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan till April 11, ARY News reported.

As Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal started hearing, a junior lawyer representing the former premier informed the court that neither Imran Khan nor any of our senior lawyers had received summon notice in the case, according to ARY News.

Afterwards, the court asked the police for a report regarding the implementation of the summons and the hearing was adjourned for a short period. As per the ARY News report, the hearings were postponed by the court until April 11 after the submission of the report.

Earlier in March, a district and sessions court in Islamabad accepted Imran Khan's request for exemption from attending the hearing scheduled for March 30 in the Toshakhana case. Imran Khan's lawyers had filed a request for exemption from the hearing.

Under the rules governing "Toshakhana" -a Persian word meng "treasure house" - government officials can keep gifts if they have a low worth, while they must pay a reduced fee to the government for extravagant items, The News International reported.

The Toshakhana is under a microscope ever since the emergence of the allegations that the PTI chairman bought the gifts he received as the country's prime minister at throwaway rates and sold them off in the open market for profits.

