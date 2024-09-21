Pakistan; Dengue outbreak worsens in Rawalpindi: surge in Potohar Town cases

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], September 21 : The dengue outbreak in Rawalpindi continues to worsen, with a notable increase in cases reported across the district. Potohar Town, particularly Chak Jalal Din, has emerged as one of the hardest-hit areas.

In response to the alarming rise in cases, health authorities have deployed a mobile health unit to Chak Jalal Din to assist in combating the spread of the virus. In this locality alone, 226 individuals have tested positive for dengue fever, with 44 new cases confirmed within the last 24 hours, the Express Tribune reported.

Despite the District Health Authority's ongoing anti-dengue campaigns, efforts to contain the spread of the dengue-carrying mosquito appear insufficient. The number of hospitalized patients with confirmed dengue cases has now reached 96, with the total number of cases reported across the district standing at 543.

Potohar Town has seen the most significant rise in new cases, recording 25 infections within the past 20 hours. Meanwhile, five cases have surfaced in municipal corporation areas, another five in Rawalpindi Cantonment, three in Chaklala, and two in the rural areas of Potohar, adding to the growing concern.

Other health issues also remain a concern in the region. This season, authorities have recorded two cases of Congo fever and 651 cases of malaria, although there have been no reports of monkeypox in the district to date, reported the Express Tribune.

At the mobile health unit set up in Chak Jalal Din, authorities conducted examinations on 71 patients. Among these, 67 patients underwent Complete Blood Count (CBC) tests, two had FT tests, three received Renal Function Tests (RFTs), and 14 were tested for their blood sugar levels.

Authorities are taking legal action against individuals and businesses found responsible for creating breeding grounds for dengue mosquitoes. To date, 2,826 FIRs have been registered against violators. Additionally, 808 buildings have been sealed, 2,226 challans issued, and fines totaling PKR 14.49 million have been imposed for repeated breaches of regulations.

Chief Executive of the District Health Authority, Asif Arbab Niazi, stated that the government's response has been robust, but urged citizens to remain vigilant.

"The public must continue to take precautions until October 15," he said, stressing the need to prevent stagnant water accumulation, keep windows and doors shut in the evening, wear long-sleeved clothing, and regularly use mosquito repellent.

