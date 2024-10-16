Pakistan: Differently-abled in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa demand action amid government neglect

Peshawar [Pakistan], October 16 : Pakistan's hollow promises of supporting differently-abled citizens came under sharp criticism as visually impaired individuals from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa voiced their frustrations over the government's failure to implement the 2% job quota and delays in essential welfare schemes, as per Express Tribune.

According to Express Tribune, these grievances were raised during an event organised by the Pakistan Association of the Blind in Peshawar to mark World White Cane Safety Day. The event, attended by visually impaired children, their families, and activists, underscored the government's neglect of disabled citizens, leaving them without crucial support.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Social Welfare and Women's Development, Qasim Ali Shah, admitted the government's failure to address the community's challenges.

"The system has stalled, and issues remain unresolved," Shah confessed while offering vague assurances that funds allocated for disabled individuals would be utilised this year. Despite these promises, ongoing delays in the disbursement of key welfare schemes, including the Benazir Income Support Programme and Pakistan Baitul Mal. Shah added that the law ensuring a 2% job quota for disabled individuals in the province would be enforced, but he failed to provide a concrete timeline for implementation. Express Tribune reported.

Earlier, Qari Saad Noor, President of the Pakistan Association of the Blind, highlighted the symbolic importance of the white cane.

"It is not just a tool but a symbol of independence," Noor said. "We need the government to create a safe environment for us to move freely and participate in society."

The event, supported by the Government School for Blind Students and the TARS Foundation, ended with calls for immediate action, leaving little faith in Pakistan's broken welfare promises. Without swift reform, the differently-abled community will continue to suffer from the government's persistent neglect and inefficiency.

Earlier in August, several specially-abled citizens in Lahore protested outside the Lahore Press Club this week, demanding higher salaries and the regularization of specially-abled government employees. They expressed concerns that their compensation does not keep pace with the rising inflation in the country.

