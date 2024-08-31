Pakistan: Discovery of six bodies in Balochistan raises alarm

Balochistan [Pakistan], August 31 : At least six dead bodies have been found in different parts of Pakistan's Balochistan, causing alarm and deepening the ongoing crisis in the region, The Balochistan Post reported.

The process of identification is being conducted. The discovery of the bodies and the increasing number of enforced disappearances in Balochistan have sparked fears and led to increasing demands for accountability from the families of the missing and local human rights organizations.

Five bodies were discovered in various places in Khuzdar district and subsequently taken to Khuzdar Civil Hospital. Those who have been identified are - Fayaz Jattak, Saeed Ghulamani, Saeed Miraji, and Nisar Ahmed, all of whom were forcibly disappeared in July after Pakistani forces and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) allegedly detained them, The Balochistan Post reported.

A body was found buried near Saleh Sheikh Goth in the industrial city of Hub Chowki. The body of the deceased has been taken to the hospital for identification.

Furthermore, it has been reported that six people have been detained by Pakistani forces from various parts of Balochistan and Karachi.

A senior member of the Barkhan Youth Union, Asif Jan Baloch, was detained after being summoned by the Kohlu Commandant on Wednesday. His family is concerned as he has been missing since his detention, according to The Balochistan Post report.

Earlier this week, Nadeem Bewas was reportedly detained by Pakistani forces from the Naseerabad area, and his whereabouts remain unknown.

Two brothers - Bakhtiar and Kamran were forcibly disappeared allegedly by Pakistani forces from Chief Chowk before 'Maghrib' prayers on Wednesday. Since then, their family has held a sit-in at Red Zone Kharan, where intelligence agency offices are located, calling for their immediate release.

Husnain, son of Khalid, a resident of Balochabad Kech Mand, and Rehman, son of Aslam, a resident of Peshin in Western Balochistan, were detained by Karachi police and Pakistani intelligence personnel from the Leemarket area in Karachi on July 27. They were reportedly taken to an undisclosed place, The Balochistan Post reported.

Upon visiting the local police stations, police personnel told the family members that they were not aware of their detention, indicating that intelligence might be involved. Family members of two persons have said that their numbers occasionally turn on for some time before going silent again.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor