Pakistan drifts into chaos amid policy confusion, says senior journalist

Karachi [Pakistan], November 27 : Senior journalist Shams Kerio has sharply criticised Pakistan's ruling establishment, warning that the country's deepening crises stem from the absence of a coherent internal and external policy.

Speaking from Karachi, Kerio said that the lack of clarity in decision-making has worsened governance, destabilised border regions, and left the economy in a dire state.

"The country's problems are multiplying because our internal and foreign policies are not clear," Kerio stated, pointing to what he described as "policy paralysis" within successive governments. He asserted that Pakistan's leadership has failed to articulate a consistent diplomatic approach or a national security framework, resulting in uncertainty at home and abroad.

Kerio also highlighted the worsening law and order situation, noting that incidents of violence, abductions, and unrest have surged across multiple provinces. He particularly emphasised that the terrorist spillover from Afghanistan continues to haunt Pakistan, with militant activities still posing a grave threat.

"The terrorism that came from Afghanistan has not been completely controlled," he said, warning that this ongoing instability has made both Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) unsafe and volatile.

The journalist highlighted that these persistent security challenges have also crippled Pakistan's economy, discouraging investment and damaging industrial output. "When there is no peace in Balochistan and KP, how can the economy function?" he questioned.

Criticising the ruling class for inaction, Kerio urged the government to formulate clear policies and engage transparently with neighbouring countries. He said the absence of diplomatic clarity and internal consensus has not only isolated Pakistan internationally but also deepened domestic unrest.

"The leadership must sit together, confront reality, and address these national issues with sincerity," he urged, adding that until Pakistan defines its priorities, "the cycle of instability will continue."

Kerio's remarks reflect growing public frustration over the government's failure to ensure security, stability, and economic relief amid what many observers describe as one of Pakistan's most uncertain political periods in recent years.

