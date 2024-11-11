Pakistan Dy Prime Minister Dar urges new US leadership to work for peace in West Asia

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 10 : Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar has voiced high hope that the incoming US administration will renew its commitment to fostering peace in West Asia, advocating for a strategic, UN-aligned approach to end the crisis as per local media.

Speaking at the Council of Foreign Ministers' Preparatory Meeting for the Second Arab-Islamic Summit on Sunday, Dar emphasised that "mere condemnation of Israeli actions would not be enough." He urged Muslim leaders to fulfill their "moral and legal duty" in supporting Palestinians' rights and achieving justice, Dawn reported.

"The whole Muslim Ummah is looking at us today. We need to demonstrate unwavering political will and complete unity and take concrete steps to effectively address the situation at hand," he said.

Dar called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza, unrestricted humanitarian assistance for Palestinians, and urged the United Nations to ensure continued support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which has faced mounting challenges.

He proposed several measures, including support for Palestine's full UN membership and legal action to hold Israel accountable for alleged war crimes. Dar also advocated for imposing an arms embargo on Israel, reassessing its UN membership, and appointing a Joint Arab-Islamic Special Envoy on the Middle East as a focal point for coordinated peace efforts, reported Dawn.

Reflecting on the resolutions from last year's inaugural Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh, Dar acknowledged that although significant decisions were made to halt the Gaza conflict, the situation in the Middle East has since worsened. He condemned Israel's "war crimes and crimes against humanity against the innocent Palestinians," accusing it of pushing a "greater Israel" agenda with potentially severe repercussions for regional stability.

"The reckless pursuit of a so-called greater Israel by encroaching upon the sovereignty of states beyond Palestine is fraught with serious implications for regional peace and stability," he warned. Dar also criticised Israel's military actions as blatant violations of international law, lamenting that the UN Security Council has remained largely ineffective despite calls from the General Assembly, OIC, and International Court of Justice for a ceasefire, humanitarian aid, and protection for civilians.

He commended Saudi Arabia's recent efforts to promote a Two-State Solution through the Global Alliance and confirmed Pakistan's commitment to the alliance's objectives. Dar highlighted Pakistan's consistent support for Palestine, noting the humanitarian aid sent over the past year, as well as scholarships for Palestinian students and educational opportunities for Palestinian medical students, Dawn reported.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also left for Riyadh on Sunday to attend the summit, where he is expected to address key issues and reaffirm Pakistan's stance on the Palestine situation. Accompanied by Information Minister Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi, Sharif will meet with Arab League and OIC leaders to build diplomatic partnerships addressing regional security and humanitarian challenges.

This summit reflects Saudi Arabia's commitment to addressing Middle East crises and fostering multilateral engagement, with Riyadh as a diplomatic centre for discussions that may shape the region's future.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor