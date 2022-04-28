Pakistan: Dy Speaker, facing no-trust motion, adjourns Punjab Assembly session till May 16

The crucial session of the Punjab Assembly, which had the no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari on agenda, was adjourned till May 16 on Thursday, reported local media.

The session, which was supposed to be convened today, was postponed till 11.30 am on May 16 by Speaker Parvez Elahi without giving any reason, Geo News reported.

Notably, this is the second time Elahi has postponed the session.

According to sources, Elahi postponed it due to "threats to the law and order situation".

Notably, during the last session on April 16, chaos ensued in the Punjab Assembly as violence broke out between the Opposition and treasury benches, leaving many injured, including Elahi.

However, despite the violence and the boycott by the PTI and PML-Q lawmakers, the Assembly ended up electing the leader of the Opposition and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's son Hamza Shehbaz as Punjab's Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, addressing the media outside the Assembly, Elahi said, "It is my discretionary right to decide when to summon the session."

The PTI filed a no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari on April 6 citing that the Deputy Speaker had violated the Constitution.

"The affairs of the House under the supervision of the Deputy Speaker were not being conducted in accordance with the Constitution," the media outlet quoted the motion as saying.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor