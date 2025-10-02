Pakistan: Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 strikes Karachi

Karachi [Pakistan], October 2 : An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 was recorded in Pakistan's Karachi on Wednesday (local time), as per the Pakistan Meteorological Department, Dawn reported.

As per PMD, the earthquake was experienced seven kilometres north west of Malir at 09:34 am on Wednesday morning and the tremors were at a depth of 10 km within the earth crust.

Earlier on September 16, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Pakistan, a statement by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

As per the NCS, the earthquake took place at a depth of 60km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.5, On: 16/09/2025 13:34:47 IST, Lat: 31.36 N, Long: 70.28 E, Depth: 60 Km, Location: Pakistan."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor