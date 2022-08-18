Pakistan: ECP to hear Toshakhana reference against Imran Khan today

The Election Commission of Pakistan will start the hearing of the Toshakhana reference against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, sent under articles 62A, 63A and 223 by the National Assembly Speaker, today.

The case will be heard by the ECP's full court, which will be presided over by the Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and will include Justice (retd) Nisar Durrani of Sindh, Justice (retd) Ikramullah of KP, Justice (retd) Shah Mohammad Jatoi of Balochistan, and former federal secretary Babar Bharwana, Geo news reported.

The ECP issued a cause list to hear the Toshakhana reference against PTI Chairman Imran Khan today.

Ali Gohar Khan, Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha of the PML-N, and five others have filed a disqualification reference under Article 63.

The PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan's annual asset statements would be scrutinised by the ECP's full bench.

According to the publication, if the PTI Chairman did not submit the details of PKR 15 crore in gifts then the wilful concealment would be considered a corrupt practice, allowing the ECP to conduct disqualification proceedings against the PTI chairman.

This withholding of information is tantamount to lying, which, according to Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) MNA Mohsin Ranjha, is a crime under Section 137, declaring that Imran Khan is no more Sadiq and Ameen, slapping disqualification for life from contesting elections under Article 62(1)(f), Article 2, and Article 3 of the Constitution.

He further said that Article 62(1)(f) is the same legal instrument that disqualified the former PM Nawaz Sharif from contesting elections and led to his removal from power, reported Geo News.

Earlier, in June, PTI Chairman sold three expensive watches from a government treasure-house collectively worth more than 154 million Pakistani rupees to a local watch dealer.

Imran Khan reportedly earned millions of rupees from these jewel-class watches gifted to him by foreign dignitaries, The News International newspaper reported.

Back in April, Shehbaz Sharif had accused his predecessor Imran Khan of selling Toshakhana gifts worth Pkr 140 million in Dubai.

"Imran Khan sold these gifts for Pkr 140 million in Dubai," Shehbaz had said.

He said that the expensive gifts included diamond jewellery sets, bracelets and wristwatches. Shehbaz's revelation came in response to a question regarding a petition seeking the details of the

Shehbaz's revelation came in response to a question regarding a petition seeking the details of the Toshakhana that had been filed in the Islamabad High Court on which then PM Imran Khan had commented that the details cannot be revealed as per the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

( With inputs from ANI )

