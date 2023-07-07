Pakistan: Eight children killed in sand dune collapse incident

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], July 7 : A total of eight children were killed in a sand dune collapse incident in Pakistan's Martung Khas, Shangla district, reported ARY News on Friday.

As per the details, when the sand dune collapsed, the children were playing cricket. Initially, five persons were pronounced dead and later five others were buried under the sand.

However, the rescue declared eight children dead while one child is still under the sand dune.

Furthermore, a search operation is underway for the missing children, according to ARY News.

Meanwhile, in May, in the Achro Thar area of Sindh's Sanghar district, four children were burnt to death in a fire at their house.

According to rescue sources, the children who died in the 'deadly house fire' were siblings while their father sustained burn injuries.

Upon receiving the information, the rescue team and police reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured persons to the hospital for medical treatment.

In the tragic accident, household goods and several goats were also burnt, reported ARY News.

A similar incident was seen in March, where ten members of a family, including a woman, her mother-in-law, five daughters and three sons died in a house fire in the Pattan area of Lower Kohistan, Pakistan based The News International newspaper reported.

District Kohistan, also called Abasin Kohistan or Indus Kohistan, is an administrative district within Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The fire, which had reportedly broken out from a lantern, ripped through the multi-room wooden house of Mohammad Nawab and the adjacent cattle pen at about 4 am on Friday, according to The News International.

Locals who rushed to the spot retrieved the buried family members and shifted them to a nearby hospital where the doctors pronounced all of them dead.

In January, six of a family including children were burnt to death in a fire at their house in Quetta, reported ARY News.

The rescue sources confirmed the death of six people of a family including children in Quetta's Satelite Town due to gas leakage.

The fire erupted as the family tried to on the heater to fight the cold weather but due to gas leakage the home exploded, as per ARY News.

