Pakistan electric power regulatory body increases electricity tariff by PKR 2.56 per unit

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 9 : The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has announced an increase in electricity tariff by Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 2.56 per unit in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

This increase adds to the financial strain that the consumers are already grappling with increasing energy costs.

According to the notification issued by NEPRA, the rise in electricity tariff has been made as part of the monthly fuel adjustment for June, while the consumers will see extra charges reflected in their bills for August.

The increase in electricity tariff will not be applicable to Lifeline consumers or K Electric consumers. The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA), responsible for buying electricity from power plants on behalf of distribution companies in Pakistan had initially requested for a rise of Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 2.63 per unit.

However, NEPRA approved a rise of PKR 2.56 per unit. The adjustment will further increase the burden of more than PKR 30 billion on electricity consumers in Pakistan.

Earlier this month, K-Electric announced that electricity consumers in Pakistan's Karachi are set to get an inflated electricity bill in August, ARY News reported.

The notification said the bills will be inclusive of three-month adjustments, causing customers to pay up to Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 3.22 per unit, ARY News reported.

The added charges for this year's adjustment will be PKR 0.93 per unit from January to March. K-Electric is seeking to further adjust charges for May by PKR 2.53 per unit and PKR 2.92 for June.

The added charges from last year will be PKR 0.66 for the August 2023 adjustment, PKR 1.77 per unit for the November 2023 adjustment, and PKR 0.79 per unit for the December 2023 adjustment.

