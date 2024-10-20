Pakistan: Enhanced security measures, restricted access for National Assembly session

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 20 : Strict security measures are in place for Sunday's session of Pakistan's National Assembly, with guest entry being completely prohibited, as confirmed by the Assembly's spokesperson.

Only media representatives who possess full-session press gallery cards issued by the Directorate General of Media, National Assembly Secretariat, will be allowed to access Parliament House, the Express Tribune reported.

In a bid to enhance security protocols, the issuance of one-day press gallery cards has been suspended. Entry at Parliament's Gate 1 will be limited to cameramen included on pre-approved lists, and journalists are reminded to carry their press gallery cards for identification due to heightened security concerns.

The National Assembly has released a 9-point agenda for today's session. Notably absent from the agenda is the 26th Constitutional Amendment, which has been a focal point of recent political discussions.

However, the agenda does include the 2024 Legal Aid and Justice Authority Amendment Bill, which is set to be presented for approval. Additionally, a call attention notice regarding extensive fraud and theft in General Sales Tax collection, submitted by members of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), will also be discussed.

The National Assembly session is scheduled to commence at 6 PM, while the Senate session is planned for 3 PM. The constitutional amendments were anticipated to be presented following several high-level meetings held at the residence of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad, reported the Express Tribune.

Over the weekend, Maulana Fazlur Rehman's residence transformed into a political hub, with prominent figures such as Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, and Balochistan National Party (Mengal) leader Akhtar Mengal gathering for discussions.

Previously, Fazlur Rehman mentioned that PTI had requested additional time to finalise its position on the constitutional amendment. He indicated that once they provided their response, the bill would be introduced in parliament for consensus approval.

However, earlier today, PTI announced its decision to boycott the voting process in both the National Assembly and Senate concerning the 26th Constitutional Amendments.

This decision was made following a meeting of the party's political committee, which stated that PTI would not participate in what it deemed a "non-transparent" and "controversial" amendment process.

In contrast, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had warned the opposition yesterday that if his final attempt to persuade them to support the 26th constitutional amendment failed, he would proceed with the option of amending the Constitution with a two-thirds majority, the Express Tribune reported.

He urged the JUI-F to ensure its lawmakers voted in favor of the amendment and encouraged efforts to bring PTI MNAs to the National Assembly for the same purpose.

"But if my last attempt fails, we should pray for democracy, for the federation, for political stability and for the integrity of Pakistan," he stated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor