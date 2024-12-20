Pakistan: Enraged tribesmen in Jamrud take control of grid station, cut power supply to commercial feeders

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], December 20 : Enraged tribesmen in Jamrud tehsil of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa forcibly cut power supply to all commercial feeders and redirected the electricity to domestic consumers to alleviate loadshedding in their homes, Dawn reported.

Led by Kukikhel elders, people held a protest and took control of the Jamrud grid station and disconnected power supply to all commercial areas.

Addressing the protesters, Malak Naseer Ahmad Kukikhel stated that grid station officials broke their promise of providing four hours of electricity to domestic consumers and instead increased loadshedding durations with the onset of winter, according to Dawn report.

He accused the grid station officials of redirecting electricity meant for domestic use to industrial units, breaching the commitment made with the Kukikhel tribe a few months ago. The protesters threatened that they would block the Peshawar-Torkham highway indefinitely if their electricity supply issues were not resolved, Dawn reported.

Earlier on December 16, people on Monday evening blocked both tracks of one of the major roads in Karachi's Nazimabad over power and water shortage, Dawn reported. Motorists and commuters remained stuck in the traffic jam on the road that links Nazimabad with SITE area.

There were reports that street criminals took advantage of the traffic mess and stole cash, mobile phones and other valuables from commuters and motorists. The gridlock in districts Central and West of the city and reports about looting of the people prompted Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to take notice of the matter, according to Dawn report.

The gridlock in districts Central and West of the city and reports of looting of the people prompted Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to take its notice. According to a traffic police spokesperson, the people blocked both tracks of Hakeem Ibne Seena Road near Nadria stop to protest against the lack of supply of power and water.The blockade affected the flow of vehicular traffic and police diverted the traffic on alternative routes from Nazimabad-2 and Nazimabad-1.

The protesters dispersed after officials held talks with them and assured them of resolving their problems. Meanwhile, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah took notice of the traffic jams and asked the Karachi police chief to submit a report. He also took notice of media reports about looting of the people stuck in the traffic jam and asked the city police chief to submit a report.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor