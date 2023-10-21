Pakistan expels over 3,000 Afghan refugees in one day

Kabul [Afghanistan] October 21 : The state-run radio of Pakistan reported that 3,248 Afghan refugees were returned to Afghanistan from Pakistan in a single day, Khaama Press reported.

According to Pakistani authorities, more than 51,000 Afghans have been deported since the deadline for the expulsion of undocumented migrants was announced.

Jan Achakzai, the Minister of Information for Balochistan Province, highlighted Pakistan's intensified efforts to combat illegal immigration. He emphasised that these actions extend beyond Afghan refugees, as the November 1st expulsion deadline applies to all undocumented immigrants in the province, underscoring the government's commitment to maintaining order and security, according to Khaama Press, which provides news from Afghanistan and around the globe.

Additionally, a specialised branch has been tasked with identifying and addressing the presence of illegal immigrants throughout Balochistan, Khaama Press reported, citing the Express Tribune.

Earlier, Shahbaz Bhatti, the Minister of Interior for the interim government of Pakistan, had issued a warning that the country would not compromise on the decision to expel undocumented Afghan migrants once the deadline expires.

Pakistani authorities have reported the successful repatriation of over a thousand Afghan families to Afghanistan through the Chaman border crossing.

Despite international appeals, including those from the United Nations and the current Taliban administration, urging Pakistani authorities to halt the expulsion of Afghan migrants, the Pakistani government remains resolute in its warning to refugees.

They have until November 1st to leave the country voluntarily, with the looming threat of forced expulsion for non-compliance, Khaama Press reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor