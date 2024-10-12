Pakistan faces backlash over rising enforced disappearances in Balochistan

Quetta [Pakistan] October 12 : Pakistan is once again under fire for its oppressive tactics in Balochistan as reports of enforced disappearances continue to surface.

On October 3, the Baloch National Movement's human rights wing, Paank, revealed that Imran Baloch, a farmer and the sole breadwinner of his family, was forcibly taken by Pakistan's security forces from Gwadar.

In a post on X, Paank expressed grave concern for his safety, demanding his immediate release, labelling the abduction as a "brutal assault on human rights."

Paank has also reported the abductions of two Baloch students, Shamraiz Baloch and Deedag Baloch, from Lahore. Shamraiz, a law student at Superior University, and Deedag, an economics student at Punjab University, were allegedly picked up by Pakistani forces.

In a statement, Paank stated, "We urge Pakistan to respect human rights and ensure their safe return."

These incidents add to Pakistan's growing record of human rights violations, particularly in Balochistan, where enforced disappearances have become a notorious practice.

Thousands of activists, students, and political leaders from the province have disappeared over the years, with families often left in agonizing silence until mutilated bodies are discovered.

The military, paramilitary forces, and intelligence agenciesincluding the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Frontier Corps (FC)have been accused of orchestrating these abductions with impunity, operating beyond legal accountability.

Pakistan's largest and resource-rich province, Balochistan, has long demanded autonomy and control over its resources. However, the state views these demands as a threat to national sovereignty.

Pakistan's response has been heavy-handed, using brute force and authoritarian measures to crush political dissent. Enforced disappearances have become a weapon to intimidate the Baloch people, silencing their struggle for self-determination and justice.

Pakistan's use of militarized tactics in Balochistan reflects its broader failure to address legitimate grievances through dialogue and reform. Instead of seeking peaceful solutions, the Pakistani authorities continue to rely on oppression, exacerbating tensions within the province and drawing international criticism for its disregard for human rights.

